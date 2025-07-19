WSJ: U.S. to give weapons first to allies who give up their stockpiles to Ukraine

Patriot (Photo: Jens Buettner/EPA)

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will redistribute arms supplies, including air defense systems, to allies so that those states that give up their stockpiles to Ukraine receive them first. This was reported by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal with reference to an unnamed American official familiar with the matter.

According to the source, as other countries sign up to send Patriots from their arsenals to Ukraine, the Trump administration will continue to reallocate planned future deliveries, giving priority to these allies.

Three U.S. officials say the U.S. has put Germany ahead of Switzerland in getting Patriot air defense systems off the assembly line, paving the way for Berlin to send two systems to Ukraine.

The U.S. promise to quickly replace Germany's Patriots is the first time the Pentagon has promoted arms shipments to Ukraine since Trump said earlier this month that he favored sending more weapons, journalists noted.

The article says that the US and its allies are likely to sign new agreements on additional arms over the next week. On Monday, Pentagon Chief Pete Hagel will hold a virtual meeting with defense ministers of other NATO countries to discuss aid to Kyiv.

On Wednesday, a separate meeting will be held with the participation of Patriot-owning nations, chaired by Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Head of European Command Alexus Hrynkiewicz.

According to a senior U.S. official, the Trump administration is seeking to conclude separate deals with NATO members to buy weapons for Ukraine. The Pentagon will oversee these efforts.

These agreements will go beyond the Patriot and include offensive and defensive weapons that NATO countries will provide to Kyiv and then buy from the United States, the media writes.

Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada and Finland have already pledged to support the initiative, a NATO official said. According to several senior European officials, other European countries may join in helping Kyiv once the details of the plan are finalized.