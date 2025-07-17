Ukraine is a priority. US notifies Switzerland of delay in Patriot deliveries

The United States wants to provide additional support to Ukraine by enabling countries that donate air defense equipment to Kyiv to purchase it quickly

Patriot (Photo: Jens Buettner/EPA)

Switzerland will receive Patriot air defense systems later than planned, as Ukraine's air defense is currently a priority. This was reported to by Swiss Ministry of Defense.

"The Pentagon has informed the Swiss Ministry of Defense that it will reprioritize the delivery of Patriot systems to support Ukraine in the field of ground air defense. This also applies to Switzerland, which will receive the products later," the report says.

The United States wants to provide additional support to Ukraine by enabling countries that are currently transferring weapons systems to Kyiv to purchase them quickly. Therefore, the US has decided to reprioritize the supply of Patriot systems. Germany, for example, has decided to give Ukraine two more systems.

Switzerland ordered five Patriot systems in 2022. Deliveries were scheduled to begin in 2026 and end in 2028. However, on Wednesday, July 16, the Pentagon announced that Switzerland was also affected by the new order of priorities and that deliveries intended for it would be delayed.

"It is unclear how many systems this will affect and whether it will affect missile deliveries. No statements can be made at this time regarding the exact timing and possible further consequences for Switzerland. Clarifications are ongoing," the Swiss defense ministry said.