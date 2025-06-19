Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy, but he is not going to sign anything

The Russian dictator, who has been in power for more than 24 years, has once again spoken about the alleged illegitimacy of the Ukrainian president

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has declared his alleged readiness to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he does not want to sign anything with him. He said this at a meeting with representatives of international news agencies in St. Petersburg.

"I am ready to meet with everyone, including Zelensky. If the Ukrainian side trusts someone to negotiate, for God's sake, let it be Zelensky. This is not the question. The question is who will sign the documents?" Putin asked.

The Russian dictator once again spoke about Zelenskyy's alleged illegitimacy because he has been in power for more than five years. In doing so, Putin referred to the Constitution of Ukraine. He admitted that it does indeed state that there can be no elections during wartime. However, the dictator decided to emphasize that "nowhere is it written that the rights of the president are extended.".

Putin is worried that if he signs something with Zelenskyy, "the next one will come and throw it in the trash.".