Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office reacted to the Russian dictator's press conference

Mykhailo Podoliak (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hosted a "talk show" specifically for US President Donald Trump . This is how Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, commented on the Kremlin leader's press conference.

"Subject Putin... held a press conference at a time convenient for viewing overseas. The subject intrusively and brazenly repeated his demands for the actual surrender of Ukraine," Podoliak emphasized.

He recalled that Putin allowed a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump only if the West agreed to Ukraine's surrender.

Podoliak emphasized that the window of opportunity for agreements with Russia, which the United States considered open, was demonstratively closed by the Kremlin.

Podoliak also noted that Putin continues to irrationally believe in the possibility of achieving a complete victory over Ukraine. At the same time, he is given confidence by the intensification of missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

"It is obvious that without a significant strengthening of Ukrainian air defense with modern Western systems, as well as without increasing Ukraine's missile capabilities, it will be very difficult to get the Russians back on the negotiating track," he emphasized.

On the night of June 19, Putin stated his alleged willingness to meet with President Zelensky, but did not want to sign anything with him.

Previously, Putin has repeatedly stated that he will not negotiate with Zelensky because of his alleged illegitimacy – he wants elections first. The Russian dictator proposed to establish a "temporary government" in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN before the elections. In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry proposed a temporary UN administration in Russia – starting from the city of Vorkuta.