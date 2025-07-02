18 Russian prisoners of war received real sentences for war crimes

In Ukraine, 188 Russians have been convicted of war crimes during the full-scale war. Only one in 10 has a real sentence

Russian occupiers (Illustrative photo: ERA)

During the full-scale war, Ukrainian courts have passed actual sentences on 18 war criminals. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office in response to an information request LIGA.net.

As of July 1, 2025, indictments against 679 people have been sent to court on charges of war crimes, and indictments against 22 prisoners of war have been sent in person.

188 people have been convicted of war crimes, including 18 prisoners of war and one civilian. The rest were convicted in absentia.

The prosecutor's office also reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 273 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been documented as killed by Russians. Up to a dozen occupiers are suspected, only a few have been convicted .