Prosecutor's Office Investigates Murder of 268 Ukrainian Prisoners by Russian Military

According to the prosecutor's office, the number of probable executions of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers has increased since 2022

Yuri Belousov (Photo: CNN screenshot)

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that since the start of the full-scale invasion, it has opened 75 criminal proceedings into the killing of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers. The number of executed Ukrainian soldiers has increased due to orders from the Russian leadership to kill prisoners of war.

According to Yuriy Belousov, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, the number of alleged executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war is increasing every year.

Thus, in 2022 and 2023, eight criminal proceedings were registered for the murder of 57 and 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war, respectively.

In 2024, 39 criminal proceedings were opened for the murder of 149 Ukrainian prisoners.

Since the beginning of 2025, 20 criminal proceedings have been registered for the murder of 51 Ukrainian prisoners.

According to Belousov, the increase in the number of executions is due to instructions given by the top political and military leadership of the Russian Federation to subordinates.

The fact that the Russian command is giving orders to execute Ukrainian soldiers is also confirmed by a recent CNN investigation .

An unnamed Western intelligence official told the TV channel that he had materials that "confirmed the existence of a directive from the Russian command to kill Ukrainian soldiers who have surrendered or are in the process of surrendering."