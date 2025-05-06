PGO: Russians shot three captured Ukrainian Army soldiers in Donetsk region
Russian occupiers shot three captured servicemen of the Defense Forces in the Donetsk region. An investigation has been launched, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported.
It was established that on May 3, 2025, three servicemen were performing combat missions at positions near the village of Novopil, Velykonovosilkivska territorial community, Volnovakha district. During the assault, the Russians surrounded the Ukrainian defenders, forced them to lay down their arms and surrender.
"Realizing that the Defense Forces soldiers could not resist, representatives of the Russian armed forces shot them with automatic weapons," the UCP reported.
The Prosecutor General's Office also emphasized that the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.
Urgent investigative actions are currently being carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident and the occupiers involved in the shooting. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings into the commission of a war crime that caused the deaths of people.
The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets , stated that he has already sent official letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations.
"The international community must immediately respond to such systemic, gross violations by Russia," he noted.
- On March 11, J.D. Vance's brother spoke out about how Russian soldiers were executing their own people. He said it was politics, not an accident.
- On April 10, the Foreign Ministry spokesman responded to a video of the execution of four prisoners in the Zaporizhia direction. He stated that the Russian army is a gathering of degenerates.
- On April 16, it was reported that the occupiers executed an unarmed Ukrainian Army soldier near Volnovakha, and an investigation has been launched.