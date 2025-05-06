PGO: Russians shot three captured Ukrainian Army soldiers in Donetsk region

Law enforcement officers launched an investigation, the human rights ombudsman appealed to the Red Cross and the UN

Footage of a possible shooting (Photo: t.me/pgo_gov_ua)

Russian occupiers shot three captured servicemen of the Defense Forces in the Donetsk region. An investigation has been launched, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

It was established that on May 3, 2025, three servicemen were performing combat missions at positions near the village of Novopil, Velykonovosilkivska territorial community, Volnovakha district. During the assault, the Russians surrounded the Ukrainian defenders, forced them to lay down their arms and surrender.

"Realizing that the Defense Forces soldiers could not resist, representatives of the Russian armed forces shot them with automatic weapons," the UCP reported.

The Prosecutor General's Office also emphasized that the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.

Urgent investigative actions are currently being carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident and the occupiers involved in the shooting. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings into the commission of a war crime that caused the deaths of people.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets , stated that he has already sent official letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations.

"The international community must immediately respond to such systemic, gross violations by Russia," he noted.