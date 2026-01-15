Now you can report the lack of heat, water and electricity to 112

The Interior minister spoke about engaging additional operators to receive data on critical situations in homes

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Now you can report the absence of heat, water or electricity to 112, a single number for emergency services, wrote Interior minister Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has hired additional operators to quickly process not only calls to emergency services (rescuers, police, doctors or gas workers), but also to receive data on critical situations in citizens' homes.

"The operators immediately transmit this data to the headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of Russian shelling of energy facilities in Kyiv and the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies (TES&E) to quickly organize assistance to people in the current difficult conditions," explained Klymenko.

Citizens will be able to get information from operators about the nearest Indestructibility Point or places to warm up, and employees will send emergency crews if necessary, the minister added.

He also reminded that in the absence of mobile communication, the hotline can be accessed via the app 112 Ukraine. It works if you have a Wi-Fi connection, and authorization is performed through the ID.gov.ua system – just like in Diia.