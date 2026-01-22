"A very good meeting" and a request for air defense: how Zelenskyy and Trump assessed the Davos talks

Kyiv and Washington comment on the meeting of leaders at the World Economic Forum

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting on October 17, 2025 (Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

Presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump held talks during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Both sides assessed them positively, and the Ukrainian leader said he had asked for additional missiles for air defense.

Zelenskyy's office told the media that the meeting was "good." According to the OP, it lasted about an hour.

Later, Trump also praised the talks with the Ukrainian leader.

"I had a very good meeting with president Zelenskyy, everybody wants to have the war end," citing his words Sky News.

When asked if there was a chance to conclude a deal on the same day, January 22, the US president replied "we'll have to see what happens."

He announced meeting of the American side with the Russians on the 23rd and negotiations with the dictator Vladimir Putin (they were announced for the 22nd. – Ed.).

Trump also said that he and Zelenskyy did not discuss the issue of the Ukrainian president's accession to the Board of peace, which was created during the Davos forum.

UPDATED. "A good meeting with president Trump, productive and meaningful. We discussed the work of the teams, and virtually every day we have meetings or communication. The documents are even more prepared," said Ukrainian leader later.

He added that he and Trump discussed air defense for Ukraine, noting that a previous meeting with the US president had helped in this regard.

Zelenskyy hopes that this time Ukraine's air defense will also be strengthened. The head of state thanked his colleague for preliminary package of missiles for air defense and asked for an extra one.

The Ukrainian leader also announced that Kyiv, Moscow and Washington will hold first trilateral negotiations in the United Arab Emirates.