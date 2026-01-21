Vitkoff and Kushner to travel to Moscow on January 22 to meet with Putin

According to the US special envoy, the plan to resolve a full-scale war is allegedly 90% ready and will be discussed with the Russian dictator

Steve Whitkoff and Jared Kushner (Photo: EPA/ABIR SULTAN)

on January 22, special representatives of the US President Steve Witkoff и Jared Kushner will travel to Russia for talks with the dictator Vladimir Putin. This was announced by Mr. Vitkoff at the World Economic Forum in Davos, transmits Bloomberg.

"The Russians have invited us to come, and this is a very important statement on their part. Jared and I will leave Thursday night and arrive in Moscow late at night," he said.

According to Witkoff, Donald Trump is still focused on the peace agreement and it is allegedly "a very important part of his program." Before his visit to Moscow on January 21, the US representatives intend to meet with the Ukrainian delegation. Then, Vitkoff will travel to the United Arab Emirates to participate in "working groups."

"The Ukrainians have said that we have done 90% of the work, and I agree with them. In fact, I think we have made even more progress. I think everybody is engaged in the process and wants a peace agreement to be reached," said Trump's special envoy.