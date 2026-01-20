After four years of boycotting Russia, Putin's special envoy arrives at Davos economic forum

Kirill Dmitriev (Photo: Sergei Savostyanov/EPA)

Special envoy of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Kirill Dmitriev said that he had arrived in Davos, Switzerland. He said this wrote in the social network X.

"Arrived in Davos," he wrote, adding a "peace dove" emoji to the message.

Dmitriev attached an illustration to the message. The upper part of the image shows alleged political leaders sitting around a globe in flames, while the lower part shows a "post-apocalyptic world." The caption on the picture reads: "Davos. The place where globalizers discuss the collapse of globalism. Is this the end of their new world order?"

A representative of the Russian dictator attends the World Economic Forum in Davos for the first time in four years, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. on March 8, 2022, WEF spokeswoman Amanda Rousseau told the publication Politicothe forum has frozen relations with Russia and suspended its strategic partnership with Russian entrepreneurs.

"We do not interact with any person under sanctions and have frozen all relations with Russian organizations," she said at the time.

At the same time, the WEF "left open the possibility of mediating between Russia and Ukraine after the end of the active conflict," the newspaper wrote, noting that the Forum's founder, Klaus Schwab, "is proud to make his annual meeting in Davos open to all comers, in part because of his personal relationship with Putin dating back to the early 1990s."