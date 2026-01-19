Putin's special envoy travels to World Economic Forum -Reuters
Special envoy of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Kirill Dmitriev will visit the Swiss resort of Davos this week. About reports Reuters cited two people with knowledge of the situation as saying.
Dmitriev's visit will take place during the World Economic Forum, which brings together political and business leaders from around the world.
Separately, Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing one source reported on his page on the social network X that Dmitriev was planning to meet in Davos with the special representative of the Donald Trump Steve Witkoffand with the son-in-law of the American leader Jared Kushner. At the meeting on January 20, the parties plan to discuss the US peace plan.
- Earlier, the publication reported that Ukraine and the United States are planning to sign an $800 billion deal to "reconstruct" the country.
- on January 17, 2026, Budanov reported that ukrainian negotiating team arrived in the United States to discuss security guarantees and the country's recovery. The talks plan to continue in Davos.
