Zelenskyy announced the first trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the US

The president announced new two-day talks between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington in the UAE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: GIAN EHRENZELLER/EPA)

Ukraine, Russia and the United States will hold the first trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to him, the talks in the UAE will begin on January 23 and will last two days: "I hope the Emirates are aware of this. Sometimes we have such surprises from the American side."

Read also Davos on the sidelines: the world needs new economic strategies instead of resource siphoning

Zelenskyy noted that these talks would take place at a "technical level."

"The Russians should be ready to compromise, because, you know, everyone should be ready – not just Ukraine. And this is important for us. So we will see what the results will be," the president emphasized.

He also noted that such talks "are better than no dialog".

"That's why we are under attack, people are living without electricity, we are in a difficult situation. But the Russians are also in a difficult situation: we are responding to their attacks. God willing, the war will stop, I hope so," Zelenskyy summarized.

He also confirmed that before the meetings in the UAE will take place the negotiations between special envoy of the president of the US Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow.