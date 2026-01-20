Zelenskyy on Davos: Now I am engaged in energy, I will go if there are agreements

The head of Ukraine commented on whether he will participate in the World Economic Forum and the course of negotiations with the United States

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, if appropriate agreements are made there, but for now he is dealing with energy issues after massive Russian shelling. The head of state said this during a conversation with the media.

"So far, I have a plan to help people with energy. I have held relevant consultations with the Energy Headquarters, as well as online and offline meetings – this is the top priority. Of course, I choose Ukraine in this case, not the Economic Forum," the president said.

However, he noted that "everything can change at any moment," as it is very important for him and Ukrainians to end this war.

Therefore, if the agreements between Ukraine and the United States on "Prosperity Plan" and security guarantees, the trip to Davos will take place, Zelenskyy said, indicating that "the last mile remains to finalize these documents."

"If there are energy packages, or even meetings and decisions on additional air defense – Of course, I will go. But for now, I have a challenge in Ukraine, and it is very important for me to coordinate all the services now," the head of state added.

He noted that the Ukrainian team from Davos has been sending signals that, for example, the parties have "almost finished" the document on Ukraine's restoration.

"For now, I'm waiting for the evening: I'll have another selector in the evening. The relevant tasks have been set, I don't want to wait for days or weeks. I want to check how the tasks of strengthening heating and energy in several of our regions have been fulfilled, and that's why I will be in Kyiv for now. [...] Of course, meetings with America should always end with specifics, with concrete results for strengthening Ukraine or for bringing the war closer to an end. And if the documents are ready, we will meet," the president summarized.