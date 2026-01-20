At least some of the Russian missiles in the new attack were made in 2026 - Zelenskyy

The head of state informs on Russia's use of newly manufactured missiles in strike on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

At least some of the missiles used by the Russian Federation during the massive attack on the night of January 20 were manufactured in 2026, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a special energy selector.

"According to available information, at least some of the missiles used by the Russians in this strike were produced this year. This once again shows how important it is that world sanctions against Russia and blocking the supply of critical components really worked," the head of state said.

He also reported on the report of the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kryvonozhko on the use of Ukrainian air defense systems to shoot down the occupiers' missiles and on the updated tactics of the invaders.

Zelenskyy instructed the military to "immediately contact" its partners, primarily the United States, and inform them in detail about "changes in Russian tactics of attack and the special focus of the attack on energy facilities."

"We will also work on requests for missiles for air defense systems - time is of the essence for each request, for each element of supply," the president added.