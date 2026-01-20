Zelensky: A day before new massive attack, Ukraine finally received air defense missiles
On the night of January 20 and in the morning, Russia attacked Ukraine with 34 missiles and 339 drones. Ukraine was able to shoot down many targets thanks to missiles received the day before for air defense systems, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .
"The day before the strike, we finally received the missiles we needed, and it helped a lot. Every support package matters. Missiles for Petriots, Nassams, and other air defense systems are critically needed," the President emphasized .
He emphasized the importance of diplomatic work to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient air defense capabilities and that partners "must not fail in this regard.".
According to information from the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with one Zirkon anti-ship missile, 18 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, 15 X-101 cruise missiles, 339 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash, and other types of attack UAVs. About 250 of them are Shaheds .
Air defense shoots down/suppresses 342 targets, including 14 Iskander-M/S-300s, 13 X-101s and 315 drones.
Five missiles and 24 drones hit 11 locations, and debris fell at 12 more locations. Information on two enemy missiles is being clarified.
- In Kyiv, one person was injured in a massive attack, and the left bank was left without water. More than 5,600 high-rise buildings are without heat.
- One person was killed in Kyiv region. Two people were injured in Dnipro. There are also consequences in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia and other regions.
Comments (0)