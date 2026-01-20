Zelensky: A day before new massive attack, Ukraine finally received air defense missiles

Russia attacked Ukraine with dozens of missiles, including Zircon, and hundreds of attack drones. Zelenskyy claims significant number of targets downed

Consequences of the attack in Odesa region (Photo: SES / Telegram)

On the night of January 20 and in the morning, Russia attacked Ukraine with 34 missiles and 339 drones. Ukraine was able to shoot down many targets thanks to missiles received the day before for air defense systems, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

"The day before the strike, we finally received the missiles we needed, and it helped a lot. Every support package matters. Missiles for Petriots, Nassams, and other air defense systems are critically needed," the President emphasized .

He emphasized the importance of diplomatic work to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient air defense capabilities and that partners "must not fail in this regard.".

According to information from the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with one Zirkon anti-ship missile, 18 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, 15 X-101 cruise missiles, 339 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash, and other types of attack UAVs. About 250 of them are Shaheds .

REFERENCES is an anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile adopted by the Russian Federation in January 2023. The enemy claimed the following characteristics of the missile: range - 600-1500 km; speed - up to Mach 8-9; warhead weight - about 300-400 kg. Russia has already fired this missile 3M22 Zircon is an anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile adopted by the Russian Federation in January 2023. The enemy claimed the following characteristics of the missile: range - 600-1500 km; speed - up to Mach 8-9; warhead weight - about 300-400 kg. Russia has already fired this missile at Kyiv in February 2024 and at Sumy region in November 2025.

Air defense shoots down/suppresses 342 targets, including 14 Iskander-M/S-300s, 13 X-101s and 315 drones.

Five missiles and 24 drones hit 11 locations, and debris fell at 12 more locations. Information on two enemy missiles is being clarified.

In Kyiv, one person was injured in a massive attack, and the left bank was left without water. More than 5,600 high-rise buildings are without heat.