Zelenskyy: Working so that Congress and Rada can soon approve guarantees and reconstruction
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the possibility of approving agreements on security guarantees and reconstruction between Ukraine and the United States in the parliaments of both countries in the near future. The head of state said this in a statement in the evening address.
He noted that the Ukrainian side continues to prepare documents with the United States on security and recovery guarantees.
"We are really working so that in the near future we will be able to sign and approve the formats of legal approval in the United States Congress and the Ukrainian parliament," Zelenskyy said.
The president also informed about the report on these issues from the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and the chief of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov.
The head of state added that it is necessary for Ukraine's issues in relations with the United States to remain at the "top level" despite "all the information and political challenges that exist today."
In addition, Zelenskyy reported on his conversation with American senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. They are co-authors of a new bill on sanctions against Russia: earlier in January, Graham said that US president Donald Trump supported this document.
"I am grateful for the continued bipartisan support of the Congress. We are now working very productively with the president of the United States and his team. We discussed the details of all this. I informed him about the situation with Russian strikes, about the need for air defense. We talked about how additional pressure on Russia can provide strong diplomatic results. And it is important that the US administration has as many tools as possible to exert the right pressure," the president said.
He also discussed with American politicians support programs that "have not yet been fully implemented and can be used." This includes air defense.
- On January 9, Zelenskyy said THAT he hoped to get a reaction from the Russian Federation on the draft peace plan before finalizing security guarantees and a plan for Ukraine's recovery with his American counterpart.
- The president also confirmed that he is working with the United States on a potential free trade agreement with America, which should be part of a large-scale package of measures for Ukraine's post-war recovery. The Telegraph's sources said that Kyiv and Washington are discussing an agreement worth $800 billion, which provides for the restoration of Ukraine.
- On January 12, Ukraine's president announced that Kyiv would complete the preparation of a document on security guarantees and provide it to the processing at the highest level.
