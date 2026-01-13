Zelenskyy: Working so that Congress and Rada can soon approve guarantees and reconstruction

The president of Ukraine commented on the possibility of voting for the documents between Kyiv and Washington in the American and Ukrainian parliaments

U.S. Congress (Image credit: Depositphotos)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the possibility of approving agreements on security guarantees and reconstruction between Ukraine and the United States in the parliaments of both countries in the near future. The head of state said this in a statement in the evening address.

He noted that the Ukrainian side continues to prepare documents with the United States on security and recovery guarantees.

Read also The world in 2026: Project Syndicate opinion leaders on political and economic challenges

"We are really working so that in the near future we will be able to sign and approve the formats of legal approval in the United States Congress and the Ukrainian parliament," Zelenskyy said.

REFERENCE. Earlier, the head of state explained that the guarantee agreements with the United States and European partners would be adopted in parliaments and the Verkhovna Rada so that these documents would be "in force." In this context, he referred to the Budapest Memorandum and the Minsk Agreements, which did not require such a procedure when they were signed, and they Earlier, the head of state explained that the guarantee agreements with the United States and European partners would be adopted in parliaments and the Verkhovna Rada so that these documents would be "in force." In this context, he referred to the Budapest Memorandum and the Minsk Agreements, which did not require such a procedure when they were signed, and they did not work

The president also informed about the report on these issues from the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and the chief of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov.

The head of state added that it is necessary for Ukraine's issues in relations with the United States to remain at the "top level" despite "all the information and political challenges that exist today."

In addition, Zelenskyy reported on his conversation with American senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. They are co-authors of a new bill on sanctions against Russia: earlier in January, Graham said that US president Donald Trump supported this document.

"I am grateful for the continued bipartisan support of the Congress. We are now working very productively with the president of the United States and his team. We discussed the details of all this. I informed him about the situation with Russian strikes, about the need for air defense. We talked about how additional pressure on Russia can provide strong diplomatic results. And it is important that the US administration has as many tools as possible to exert the right pressure," the president said.

He also discussed with American politicians support programs that "have not yet been fully implemented and can be used." This includes air defense.