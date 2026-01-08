Trump gives green light to bipartisan Russia sanctions bill – Senator Graham

US lawmaker hopes to vote on the bill next week

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump has supported a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia. This was reported by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham .

"After a very productive meeting with President Trump today on a number of issues, he gave the green light to the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill I've been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others," he wrote .

The senator is convinced that this is "just in time," as Ukraine is currently making concessions for peace, while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "only talks, continuing to kill innocents.".

Graham emphasized that this bill would allow Trump to "punish" those countries that buy cheap Russian oil, which fuels Putin's war machine.

"This bill will give President Trump tremendous leverage over countries like China, India, and Brazil to encourage them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that is funding Putin's bloodshed against Ukraine. I look forward to a convincing bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week," he added .