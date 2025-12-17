Bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russian oil submitted to Senate – Stefanishyna

The US is preparing new sanctions against countries and companies that facilitate oil imports from Russia

The US Senate has registered a bipartisan bill that would impose sanctions for buying or facilitating the import of oil and oil products from Russia. About this on Facebook said ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olga Stefanishyna.

She noted that the bill "Decreasing Russian Oil Profits Act of 2025" was introduced by U.S. Senators David McCormick, John Husted, and Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons.

"The authors of the bill emphasized that the purchase of Russian oil finances the war against Ukraine, and any countries, companies or financial intermediaries that facilitate such trade should understand the consequences, including the risk of losing access to the US financial system," the statement said.

According to Stefanishina, the bill creates a legal basis for increasing sanctions pressure on Russia's oil revenues. If adopted, the US President will be obliged to impose sanctions on persons involved in the import of Russian oil within 90 days. The list will be formed by the Minister of Finance in consultation with the Secretary of State.

"This legislative initiative once again demonstrates strong bipartisan support for further economic pressure on the aggressor," she emphasized.