Ukraine is invited to Trump's Peace Council. Zelenskyy: It is difficult to imagine us together with Russia anywhere
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine has been invited to the Gaza Peace Council initiated by the US leader Donald Trump. The head of state said this during a conversation with the media.
According to the president, Kyiv has received a corresponding invitation, and diplomats are working on it.
Regarding the fact that Trump could invite the dictators of Russia and Belarus to this Council Vladimir Putin й Alexander Lukashenko, Zelenskyy said that Moscow is Ukraine's enemy and Minsk is its ally.
"To be honest, it is still very difficult for me to imagine how Russia and I can be together in any Council. And this is not about this Peace Council. It's just that Russia is about the Council of War. And Belarus is with them, namely, the Lukashenko regime," the head of state emphasized.
Establishment of a Peace Council for Gaza is envisaged the American plan settlement of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.
The Peace Council is also mentioned in the 20-point draft peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- On January 16, the FT sources reported that Trump proposed expanding the Gaza Peace Council to include other "hot spots" – Ukraine and Venezuela. Some of the interlocutors indicated that the US president sees this body as "a potential replacement for the UN".
- A U.S. official tells Bloomberg that the Trump administration wants to at least $1 billion from countries seeking a permanent seat in the Peace Council.
- One of the media interlocutors said that French president Macron does not plan to accept Trump's invitation to the Peace Council.
