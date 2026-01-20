Ukraine is invited to Trump's Peace Council. Zelenskyy: It is difficult to imagine us together with Russia anywhere

The Ukrainian leader commented on Kyiv's potential participation in the organization, which could also invite Moscow and Minsk

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine has been invited to the Gaza Peace Council initiated by the US leader Donald Trump. The head of state said this during a conversation with the media.

According to the president, Kyiv has received a corresponding invitation, and diplomats are working on it.

Regarding the fact that Trump could invite the dictators of Russia and Belarus to this Council Vladimir Putin й Alexander Lukashenko, Zelenskyy said that Moscow is Ukraine's enemy and Minsk is its ally.

"To be honest, it is still very difficult for me to imagine how Russia and I can be together in any Council. And this is not about this Peace Council. It's just that Russia is about the Council of War. And Belarus is with them, namely, the Lukashenko regime," the head of state emphasized.

Establishment of a Peace Council for Gaza is envisaged the American plan settlement of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

The Peace Council is also mentioned in the 20-point draft peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.