Trump wants $1 billion for permanent membership in the Peace Council – Bloomberg

The US President will become the first chairman of the organization, and membership in the organization will be subject to a fee, Bloomberg writes

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA / FRANCIS CHUNG)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump wants at least $1 billion from countries that want a permanent seat on its Peace Council. About reported Bloomberg, citing an unnamed U.S. official and the organization's draft charter.

According to the document, Donald Trump will become the first chairman of the Peace Council and will personally decide who to invite to the Council. Decisions will be made by a majority vote, with each member state having one vote, but all decisions will be subject to the mandatory approval of the chairman.

The term of office of each member state will be no more than three years, renewable by the chairman. At the same time, this restriction will not apply to countries that contribute more than $1 billion in cash to the Peace Council during the first year after the charter comes into force.

A U.S. official confirmed to Bloomberg that countries will be able to join the organization for free, but a $1 billion contribution will grant permanent membership status. According to him, the funds raised will be used directly to fulfill the Peace Council's mandate to rebuild Gaza.

The charter describes the Peace Council as "an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore good and legitimate governance, and secure lasting peace in areas affected by or threatened by conflict." The organization will become official after at least three member states agree to its charter.

The document also stipulates that the Peace Council will convene voting meetings at least once a year, as well as at any other time and place as decided by the chairman. The agenda of such meetings will be subject to approval by the chairman.

It is separately stated that Donald Trump will approve the official seal of the Peace Council, have the right to remove member states with a two-thirds veto, and independently appoint a successor to the chairmanship.