The Times of Israel: Israel plans new Gaza offensive in March, but needs US approval

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has developed plans to resume intensive military operations in Gaza in March, including an offensive on Gaza City to push the demarcation line toward the western part of the enclave. This was reported by The Times of Israel citing an unnamed Israeli official and an Arab diplomat.

The Arab diplomat believes that the operation cannot take place without the support of the United States, which is still trying to push through the shaky ceasefire reached in October 2025.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with the US President Donald Trump agreed last month to cooperate in efforts to promote a ceasefire, he does not believe they will be successful in disarming Hamas and has therefore instructed the IDF to prepare a contingency plan, the source added.

On the first day of the ceasefire, October 10, Israeli troops retreated to the Yellow Line, gaining control of approximately 53% of the Gaza Strip. The Gaza operation planned for March will allow Israel to increase this percentage, an Israeli official and an Arab diplomat said.