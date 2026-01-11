The Times of Israel: Israel plans new Gaza offensive in March, but needs US approval
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has developed plans to resume intensive military operations in Gaza in March, including an offensive on Gaza City to push the demarcation line toward the western part of the enclave. This was reported by The Times of Israel citing an unnamed Israeli official and an Arab diplomat.
The Arab diplomat believes that the operation cannot take place without the support of the United States, which is still trying to push through the shaky ceasefire reached in October 2025.
Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with the US President Donald Trump agreed last month to cooperate in efforts to promote a ceasefire, he does not believe they will be successful in disarming Hamas and has therefore instructed the IDF to prepare a contingency plan, the source added.
On the first day of the ceasefire, October 10, Israeli troops retreated to the Yellow Line, gaining control of approximately 53% of the Gaza Strip. The Gaza operation planned for March will allow Israel to increase this percentage, an Israeli official and an Arab diplomat said.
- On October 28, 2025, Netanyahu ordered the army to immediately strike on the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' opening fire on its forces.
- Axios wrote that the Israeli prime minister is likely to, did not approve the strike with Trump, although he tried to contact him.
- On October 29, Israel announced that it had begun to resume compliance with the regime ceasefire in Gaza after the army carried out overnight air strikes in response to an attack on his forces in the city of Rafah.
