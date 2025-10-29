Israeli army announces resumption of truce in Gaza after strikes

Donald Trump said that Israel retaliated, adding that the army had to do it

Strikes on Gaza (Photo: Atef Safadi/EPA)

Israel has announced that it has begun to resume compliance with the ceasefire in Gaza after the army conducted air strikes overnight in response to an attack on its forces in the city of Rafah. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg.

Tuesday's escalation was one of the most serious since Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire on October 10, which US President Donald Trump touted as the first phase of a deal to stabilize the war-torn Palestinian enclave and other regional fronts.

Earlier, Trump defended Israeli strikes and expressed confidence that the ceasefire will remain in place.

"The Israelis have struck back, and they should strike back," Trump told reporters on Wednesday aboard Air Force One, en route to a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in South Korea after a visit to Japan.

"When that happens, they must strike back," the US president added .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered strikes against the Hamas group, saying the action was taken after a soldier was killed in an ambush.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, 91 people, including 24 children, were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza.

On Oct. 28, Netanyahu ordered the army to immediately strike Gaza in response to Hamas opening fire on its forces.

Axios wrote that the Israeli prime minister, probably, did not coordinate the strike with Trump, although he tried to contact him.