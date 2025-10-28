The ceasefire is on the verge of collapse. Netanyahu orders Israeli army to strike at Gaza immediately
On October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to immediately launch strikes on the Gaza Strip. This was stated by his office.
"After security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the military echelon to immediately launch heavy strikes on the Gaza Strip," the report said .
Earlier, Israel accused the Hamas terrorist organization of violating the ceasefire.
Before that, Israel accused the Hamas terrorist organization of violating the ceasefire. For the third time, the militants handed over the remains of Israeli hostage Ophir Tsarfati, who was killed in captivity and whose body was found by Israeli forces in November 2023. In March 2024, his family received additional remains for burial. The Tsarfati family stated that this is the third time "we are forced to open Ophir's grave and rebury our son," reports AР.
This is the second time since the ceasefire that the remains handed over to Hamas have proved problematic. Israel said that one of the bodies handed over by the militants in the first week of the ceasefire belonged to an unknown Palestinian.
As reported by the Israel Defense Forces, on October 27, Hamas terrorists were caught removing the remains of hostages from a pre-prepared place and burying them nearby. Then they called the Red Cross and staged the "discovery" of the body.
"This video clearly shows that the Hamas terrorist organization is attempting to create the false impression of trying to recover bodies, while in fact holding hostages whose remains it refuses to release in accordance with the agreement," the IDF said .
Also, the Israeli side reported that Hamas opened fire on Israeli forces in southern Gaza, reports Sky news.
The office noted that Netanyahu will hold a meeting with the security forces to discuss Israel's response to these violations. 13 hostage bodies still remain in Gaza.
- on September 29, the White House published Trump's peace plan to end the war between Israel and the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. According to it, a Peace Council with the US President and former British Prime Minister Blair will be established, Hamas will be granted amnesty, and Israel will not occupy the Gaza Strip..
- October 9, Trump, Israel, and Hamas sign the first phase of a peace plan and on October 10, Israel approved an agreement to release all hostages in Gaza.
- On October 13, Trump in Egypt signed a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. On the same day, Hamas released 20 live Israeli hostages in two stages: first seven, then 13 more. on October 14, Trump announced the start of the second phase of the plan.
- On October 26, US President gave Hamas two days to return the bodies of the dead hostages.
