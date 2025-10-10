Israel approves agreement to release all hostages in Gaza

Most Israeli ministers voted in favor of the agreement, including those who had previously opposed it. The ceasefire is now in effect

Photo: EPA / MAAYAN TOAF

The Israeli government has approved an agreement to release all hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Times of Israel with reference to the Prime Minister's Office.

According to the agreement, the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) will withdraw to new lines inside the Gaza Strip, maintaining control over approximately 53% of Gaza, after which a 72-hour period will begin during which Hamas must release all hostages.

Most ministers voted in favor of the agreement, including Minister Ofer Sofer of the far-right Religious Zionism party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who opposed the deal.

The day before, on October 9, Hamas chief spokesman Khalil al-Haya announced a "ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip. According to him, Israel should release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in Israeli prisons, as well as 1,700 Palestinians from Gaza who have been arrested since the beginning of the war.

The release of hostages in exchange for about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners detained for security violations and a partial withdrawal of IDF troops is the first stage of US President Donald Trump's plan to establish peace in Gaza.