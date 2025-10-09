Trump announces a "great day": Israel, Hamas sign first phase of peace plan

Donald Trump announces that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages

Gaza, Palestine (Photo: Depositphotos)

Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement. It should ensure the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza, a withdrawal to the agreed line, and the release of some Palestinian prisoners. This was announced by US President Donald Trump .

"This is a GREAT day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, all surrounding countries, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event happen," Trump wrote .

According to him, all parties will be treated fairly.

According to CNN, quoting Trump, the hostages are likely to be released on Monday, October 13.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump and the "heroic soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces," called the event "a great day for Israel" and said that he would convene a government on October 9 to "approve the deal and bring all the hostages home.".

As reports the BBC, Hamas also confirms the agreement and expects it to "end the war in Gaza, ensure the full withdrawal of occupation forces, allow humanitarian aid to flow in and exchange prisoners.".

In announcing the deal, Trump did not mention the governance challenges Gaza faces in the future.