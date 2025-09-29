White House reveals Trump's peace plan for Gaza

A Board of Peace with the US president and former British Prime Minister Blair will be established, Hamas will be granted amnesty, and Israel will not occupy the Gaza Strip – and other points

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. president Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

The White House published the US president Donald Trump's peace plan to end the war between Israel and the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip.

The US leader's plan consists of 20 points. Among other things, the agreement stipulates that Gaza will become "a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors."

It is also planned to rebuild the sector "for the benefit of the people of Gaza."

If both sides agree to the proposal, "the war will immediately end." Israeli forces would have to retreat to an agreed line to prepare for the release of the hostages. During this time, there would be a ceasefire, and the front lines would remain frozen until the conditions for a full withdrawal are met.

Within 72 hours of Israel's public acceptance of this agreement, all living hostages and all bodies of dead prisoners will be returned. After Hamas does so, Israel will release 250 prisoners sentenced to life, as well as 1,700 Gazans, including all women and children detained after the October 7, 2023 massacre. For each hostage, Israel will return the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

"Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries," the publication says.

Among other things:

→ Gaza will be governed by an interim transitional government of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee that will be responsible for ensuring the day-to-day functioning of public services and municipalities for the people of Gaza;

→ the committee will consist of qualified Palestinians and international experts, and its activities will be supervised and controlled by the international transitional body "Board of Peace", headed by Trump;

→ Other members and heads of state who will join the Board are to be announced later, but former British prime minister Tony Blair will be among them;

→ The Board will set the framework and finance the reconstruction of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority completes its reform program;

→ Hamas and other groups agree not to participate in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly or in any other form; their infrastructure will be destroyed; and Gaza will be demilitarized with the participation of independent observers;

→ Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza; Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from the Strip and hand over control to the International Stabilization Force, which the United States will create in cooperation with Arab and global partners;

→ the Trump Economic Development Plan will be developed to restore and "energize" Gaza, and a special economic zone will be created;

→ As the reconstruction of Gaza progresses and the Palestinian Authority's reform program is implemented, conditions may be created for "a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we [the United States] recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people."

During the joint press conferences with the prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Trump said he agreed to the plan.