Macron announces recognition of Palestine at the UN General Assembly

France has officially recognized the Palestinian state, said the country's president Emmanuel Macron. The politician's words during his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York reports French newspaper Le Monde.

"This recognition is a way to confirm that the Palestinian people are not a superfluous people. On the contrary, it is a people that never says goodbye to anything. Recognizing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people does not in any way limit the rights of the Israeli people, whom France has supported from day one [...] Precisely because we are convinced that this recognition is the only solution that will achieve peace for Israel," Macron said.

At the same time, he emphasized that France would be able to decide to open an embassy in Palestine only after the release of Israeli hostages held by the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip and the establishment of a truce.

"France's requirements for Israel will not be less than those of its European partners," the French president said, noting that the level of relations will depend on how the Israeli side fulfills the demands to end the war and negotiate peace.

He also expects Arab and Muslim countries that have not yet recognized Israel to do so and maintain normal relations with it.

The French president said he wants to "launch a peace mechanism that meets the needs of all." He believes that the first stage of this plan should be the release of 48 hostages held by the Hamas terrorist group and the cessation of military operations in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas has been defeated militarily by neutralizing its leaders and commanders. It must be defeated politically in order to be finally eliminated after the ceasefire," the politician said, adding that "joint efforts" must be made to help the people of Gaza.

According to Macron, the first phase should be followed by the second, which includes stabilization and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip: "The transitional administration, which will include the Palestinian Authority, Palestinian youth, and the security forces whose training we are accelerating, will have a monopoly on security in Gaza. It will disband and disarm Hamas, with the support of international partners and the means necessary to accomplish this difficult task."

The French leader noted that his country is ready to take part in an international stabilization mission and, together with European partners, support the formation and equipping of Palestinian security forces.

"The Palestinian state must also [...] provide its people with renewed and secure conditions for democratic expression," the politician said.