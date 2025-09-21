Britain, Canada and Australia recognize the Palestinian state

Keir Starmer (Photo: Betty Laura Zapata / EPA)

The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have recognized the independence of the Palestinian state. The respective statements were published by the heads of government of these countries.

"Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine," he said reported British prime minister Keir Starmer in the social network X.

Listen also Is the Palestinian state a political reality or a scenery for terrorists?

His Canadian counterpart Mark Carney came out with a similar statement, noting that Ottawa offers Palestine "our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future" for both Palestine and Israel.

Meanwhile, the head of the Australian government, Anthony Albanese published a joint statement with the minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong on the recognition of Palestinian independence and sovereignty.

"Australia’s recognition of Palestine today, alongside Canada and the United Kingdom, is part of a co-ordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages taken in the atrocities (committed by Hamas – Ed.) of October 7, 2023," the document says.

Read also Negotiations with terrorists are over. Who was interested in the attack on Hamas headquarters in Qatar

Among other things, the statement notes that the Hamas terrorist organization "must have no role in Palestine" and points out that the head of the Palestinian authority, Mahmoud Abbas, reaffirmed recognition of Israel's right to exist and "gave direct undertakings to Australia," including holding democratic elections and implementing significant reforms in the areas of finance, governance and education.

In his address, the British prime minister also emphasized that Hamas would have no place in the Palestinian government and security sector and announced new sanctions against the group's members. Carney also spoke out against the group.

"Further steps, including the establishment of diplomatic relations and opening of embassies, will be considered as the Palestinian Authority makes progress on its commitments to reform," the Australian side notes.

According to it, the international community is already working to develop a "credible peace plan" that will allow for the reconstruction of Gaza, strengthen the capacity of the state of Palestine, and guarantee Israel's security.

In their addresses, the British and Canadian prime ministers also emphasized the deaths of tens of thousands of people due to Israeli attacks on Gaza and the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank in the Palestinian Authority, criticizing the current Israeli government.