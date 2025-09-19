The United States vetoed the UN Security Council's draft resolution on the ceasefire in Gaza

Document on the situation in Gaza supported by 14 members of the UN Security Council

Gaza Strip (Illustrative photo: Atef Safadi/EPA)

On Thursday, September 18, the United States vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have demanded an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the lifting of all restrictions on Israeli aid to the Palestinian enclave. This was reported by Reuters .

The text of the resolution, drafted by 10 out of 15 elected members of the Security Council, would also demand the immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups. The document was supported by 14 members of the Security Council.

This was the sixth time the United States has vetoed a Security Council vote in connection with the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas militants.

Danish Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kristine Markus Lassen noted that famine has been confirmed in Gaza, while Israel has expanded its military operation in the city, "further deepening the suffering of the civilian population.".

"It is this catastrophic situation, this humanitarian catastrophe that makes us act today," she added .

The United States has traditionally defended its ally Israel at the United Nations. But last week, it took a rare step by supporting a Security Council statement condemning the recent strikes on Qatar, although the text did not mention that Israel was responsible for them, journalists noted .