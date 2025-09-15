Rubio: International efforts to recognize Palestine embolden Hamas

The U.S. Secretary of State said the U.S. has conveyed this position to its allies, including Britain, France, and Canada

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA)

International efforts to recognize a Palestinian state make it harder to end the war and embolden Hamas. This was stated by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press conference with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the country, transmits The Guardian.

According to him, the United States has conveyed this position to its allies, including the United Kingdom, France, and Canada.

Rubio warned that if Hamas feels supported by the international community, it could renege on the agreements it has "tacitly agreed to," which would jeopardize the release of Israeli hostages.

The American official also recalled the October 7 Hamas attack, calling the militants "barbaric animals."

on September 14, the Axios publication wroterubio is planning to discuss with the government the reaction to the expected wave of Palestinian state recognition.

At the same time, a senior Israeli official said that Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to find out from Rubio how much leeway the United States is willing to give Israel in responding to the recognition of Palestine, particularly in the issue of the possible annexation of the West Bank.