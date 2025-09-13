UN General Assembly adopts resolution supporting the creation of Palestine

The United States, Israel and eight other states voted against the resolution supporting the New York Declaration

Palestinian flags (Photo: J.J. Guillen/EPA)

The United Nations General Assembly has approved the New York Declaration on the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. This was reported by on the UN website.

The New York Declaration is the result of an international conference held in July at the UN headquarters and organized by France and Saudi Arabia, which will resume its work later this month.

All 193 UN member states are members of the General Assembly, and 142 countries voted in favor of the resolution.

Israel voted against, as did nine other countries: Argentina, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga, Tonga and the United States, with 12 abstentions.

Before the vote, French Ambassador to the UN Jerome Bonnafon reminded that the New York Declaration "sets out a single roadmap for the realization of the two-state solution".

This includes an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages held there, and the establishment of a Palestinian state that is both viable and sovereign.

The Roadmap also calls for the disarmament of Hamas and its removal from governance in Gaza, normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries, and collective security guarantees.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that "this unilateral declaration will not be remembered as a step toward peace, but only as another empty gesture that weakens the credibility of this assembly." He also said that "Hamas is the biggest winner" from the adoption of the document.

The high-level international conference in July was held against the backdrop of the war in Gaza and the deteriorating prospects for a two-state solution. In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that "the central issue for peace in the Middle East is the realization of a two-state solution, in which two independent, sovereign, democratic states – Israel and Palestine – live side by side in peace and security".

On July 30, France and 14 other states signed a document called the "New York Call", regarding the recognition of a Palestinian state.

August 6, Israel accused countries willing to recognize Palestine of breaking the hostage deal and called for increased international pressure on Hamas.

August 8 Vance said that the US has no plans to recognize Palestine, despite the fact that a number of allies have announced such intentions.