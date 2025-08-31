The US refuses to issue visas to Palestinian representatives on the eve of the UN General Assembly

The State Department says it is in the US interest to bring representatives of the Palestinian Authority to justice

Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: facebook.com/President.Mahmoud.Abbas)

The United States has denied visas to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and a number of other officials on the eve of the United Nations summit. In this way, Washington wants to disrupt the possible recognition of the Palestinian state by European countries, reports CNN.

on August 29, the US Department of State announced the "denial and revocation of visas" to members of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). A State Department official confirmed that Abbas and about 80 other officials were affected.

"The Trump administration has made clear that it is in our national security interest to hold the PLO and PA accountable for failing to meet their commitments and undermining the prospects for peace," the statement reads.

In addition, the Palestinian Authority's mission to the UN will be "relieved of its obligations" in accordance with the UN Headquarters Agreement. To be considered a partner for peace, Palestine must reject terrorism, stop trying to circumvent negotiations through international legal campaigns, and stop efforts to secure unilateral recognition of the envisioned Palestinian state.

"These steps have contributed significantly to Hamas' refusal to release hostages and to the failure of ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip," the State Department said .

The United States remains open to resuming engagement if the Palestinian Authority returns to the "constructive path" of peaceful existence with Israel and compromise.

Unnamed sources told CNN that the denial of visas to Palestinian officials does not help advance diplomatic efforts to bring about a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, the US actions will significantly limit the presence of Palestinian officials at the 80th annual session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held in September.