Danish Prime Minister on the recognition of Palestine: We have supported this for a long time

Denmark wants to be sure that Palestine will be a democratic state, says Mette Frederiksen

Mette Frederiksen (Photo: Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that her country does not rule out the possibility of recognizing Palestine, but under one condition. Her words are quoted by the media Euractive.

"We are not saying no to recognizing Palestine as a state. We are in favor of it. We have been supporting it for a long time. This is what we want. But, of course, we must be sure that it will be a democratic state," Frederiksen said.

Recognizing a Palestinian state should serve the "right purpose," the official emphasized. In her opinion, this should happen at a time when it is truly beneficial to the two-state solution.

Frederiksen added that Denmark plans to use its current presidency of the European Union to increase pressure on Israel.

"It will be difficult to get the necessary support, but we will do our best," she said.

The media reminded that on Sunday, more than 10,000 people protested in the center of Copenhagen, calling for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and urging Denmark to recognize Palestinian statehood.

In an interview with the Danish daily Jyllands-Posten on August 16, Frederiksen said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is now a problem in itself" and that his government "goes too far".