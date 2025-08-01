Rubio: Recognizing Palestine has no meaning without Israel's consent

According to the US Secretary of State, European countries' intentions to recognize Palestine are "counterproductive"

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA)

The decision of a number of European countries to recognize a Palestinian state will not matter, as such a state cannot be created without Israel's consent. About this said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Fox Radio.

According to Rubio, the intentions of European countries are "counterproductive."

"First, none of these countries has the ability to create a Palestinian state. Secondly, they cannot even say where this state will be located. They can't even say who will govern it," Rubio said.

The US Secretary of State believes that the recognition of the state of Palestine is beneficial to the Hamas group, which attacked a music festival in Israel on October 7, 2023, and took hostages.

"If I were Hamas, I would say: you know what, let's not agree to a ceasefire. If Hamas refuses to agree to a ceasefire, it guarantees that in September all these countries will recognize the Palestinian state. So they will not agree to a ceasefire," he said.

Marco Rubio noted that the recognition of Palestine is an internal affair of other states. But it "harms" The U.S. in the Gaza ceasefire.

"They are not helping because their statement will change nothing but encourage and reward Hamas. Which now has all the reasons in the world not to agree to a ceasefire and not to release these hostages," the US Secretary of State emphasized.