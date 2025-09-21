Portugal recognizes the Palestinian state

Lisbon believes that the existence of both Palestine and Israel is the only way to peace

Flag of Portugal (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On September 21, Portugal officially recognized the Palestinian state, reported the country's government in the social network X.

Lisbon supports a two-state solution (existence of both Palestine and Israel) as "the only way to a just and lasting peace," said the country's foreign minister, Paulo Rangel.

The official announced the official declaration of recognition of Palestine in New York, where on Monday, September 22, the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron confirmed in an interview with CBS News, which will also announce the recognition of Palestine on September 22 at the UN.