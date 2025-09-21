Zelenskyy: We are planning a meeting with Trump

President of Ukraine announces almost 20 meetings at the UN General Assembly, including with the head of the United States

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on August 18, 2025 (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the planning of a meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly in New York. The head of state said this in the evening address.

"We are now preparing for a very busy week – a week of diplomacy. We can do a lot if our partners hear us and support proposals that really bring the end of the war closer," the president said.

Zelenskyy said that next week during the UN General Assembly, he has almost two dozen meetings scheduled with leaders of "different countries from all over the world, with all those who have long supported Ukraine and who are among our new partners."

"The first meetings are tomorrow. We are also planning to meet with the US president this week," the head of state added.

He also reminded that during the General Assembly, Ukraine and Canada will hold a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.