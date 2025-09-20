Zelensky to discuss security guarantees during meeting with Trump at UN General Assembly

A number of bilateral talks will take place at the UN General Assembly, including a meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the leader of the United States Donald Trump will discuss the issue of security guarantees on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The Ukrainian president said this during a meeting with journalists, transmits Public.

Zelenskyy clarified that a number of bilateral talks would take place in New York, including a meeting with the US president.

There may also be a separate meeting between the first ladies of Ukraine and the United States to discuss humanitarian issues, including children.

The President emphasized that he would like to hear signals from Trump regarding security guarantees for Ukraine and further sanctions policy against Russia.

"We have prepared a framework for security guarantees that Europe is ready to accept, taking into account that the United States will be there. We have had many discussions, we have had dialogues at various levels, including the leadership of our armies and general staffs with the Europeans and the Americans. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom met with the President of the United States, and it was agreed that we would discuss the relevant things at our bilateral meeting in New York," the President said.

Zelenskyy also noted that Trump expects strong steps from Europe.

"Of course, we support the whole of Europe imposing sanctions and tightening tariff policies against countries that buy energy from Russia. But to impose all this is to slow down the pressure on Putin (Russian dictator). We are ready to meet with Putin. I have talked about this. Both bilateral and trilateral. He is not ready," the president said.