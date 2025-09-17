Zelensky on his meeting with Trump: Our teams are working

september 16 US Secretary of State Rubio says Zelenskiy and Trump may meet in New York

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Presidential teams Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the United States Donald Trump are working to ensure that the leaders' meeting takes place next week in New York. This was announced by the Ukrainian leader at the briefing with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola.

"Our teams are working to make it possible for us to meet," Zelensky said in response to journalists' questions about the possibility of a meeting.

The meeting may take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. On its probability also reported uS Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi on September 17 confirmedthat Ukraine is ready for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

"And we would be happy if we could organize a meeting between our leaders in New York. In general, we are working on meetings and contacts between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States on a regular basis," Tychy said.