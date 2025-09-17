Ukraine to hold "Crimean Platform" at the UN General Assembly in the United States – Sybiha

New summit on September 24 at the UN headquarters in New York, Ukrainian FM said

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine will hold a summit of the Crimean Platform during the UN General Assembly in New York. About reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

"Ukraine, along with its allies, is actively preparing for the UNGA High-Level Week. As the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized, one of the key events on our agenda will be the Fifth Summit of the International Crimea Platform on September 24th at UN Headquarters in New York," the official said.

According to him, the new summit will "reaffirm global commitment" to the goals and principles of the UN Charter – sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and peace.

Sybiha also added that the event "will acknowledge firm stance" of the General Assembly in maintaining respect for the Charter in relation to Russia's aggression and attempted annexation of Ukrainian territory: "Since 2014, the Assembly has adopted over twenty resolutions, affirming that Crimea is Ukraine."

"We invite all peace-loving UN member states to join the summit, to stand for the Charter and help advance a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter," the minister concluded.

REFERENCE UN General Assembly resolutions are advisory in nature, meaning they are not binding. At the same time, such documents express the position of the Organization's member states on certain issues.