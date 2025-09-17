Ukraine expects Zelenskyy and Trump to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

The Ukrainian president will have a very rich and meaningful program during his visit, said Georgiy Tykhyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

Ukraine is set to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American leader Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. This was announced at a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, video published by Novosti.LIVE.

According to him, during the high level segment of the UN General Assembly in New York, opportunities for such contacts are created.

"And we would be happy if we could organize a meeting between our leaders in New York. In general, we are working on meetings and contacts between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States on a regular basis," Tychy said.

He added that Ukraine is using every opportunity, and if it is possible to organize a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in New York, it will be "very important".

"There will also be an opportunity to discuss the entire agenda, bilateral relations and important decisions in general," Tychy said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman says Zelenskyy will have a very rich and meaningful program, which will include a large number of contacts with partners.