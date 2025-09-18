Ukraine, Canada to hold summit on children abducted by Russia in New York – Zelenskyy

Kyiv and Ottawa to hold an event dedicated to Ukrainian children and efforts to return them, president says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

Ukraine and Canada organize a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with the Emir of Qatar, sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

"I thanked them for their help in returning Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We really appreciate this solidarity and such sincere attention to our children. I invited Qatar to take part in the summit we are organizing together with Canada in New York. It will be devoted to this important topic – our children and efforts to return them. It is important for us that Qatar is represented," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Al Thani for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and assured him of "equal support" from Kyiv.

"We also discussed the program of the UN General Assembly, coordinated contacts and agreed to stay in touch," the president summarized.