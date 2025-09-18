Ukraine, Canada to hold summit on children abducted by Russia in New York – Zelenskyy
Ukraine and Canada organize a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with the Emir of Qatar, sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
"I thanked them for their help in returning Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We really appreciate this solidarity and such sincere attention to our children. I invited Qatar to take part in the summit we are organizing together with Canada in New York. It will be devoted to this important topic – our children and efforts to return them. It is important for us that Qatar is represented," the head of state said.
Zelenskyy also thanked Al Thani for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and assured him of "equal support" from Kyiv.
"We also discussed the program of the UN General Assembly, coordinated contacts and agreed to stay in touch," the president summarized.
According to Yale University, as of June 2025, Russia has forcibly removed 35,000 children from Ukraine. Ukraine estimates this number to be around 19,500. In September 2025, American researchers reported that Russia had taken thousands of Ukrainian children to more than 210 facilities for military training, assembling drones, and other types of forced re-education.
The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants to dictator Putin and the Russian Ombudsman for Children's Rights for complicity in the abduction of children from Ukraine.
- At the talks in Istanbul in June, Russia admits that it abducted Ukrainian children. The head of the Russian group claimed "dozens and hundreds" of children, however, we are talking about "thousands," said deputy foreign minister Kyslytsya.
- On September 24, during the UN General Assembly in New York, Ukraine also will hold a summit of the Crimean Platform.
- Zelenskyy said that the teams of Ukrainian and US leaders are working to arrange his meeting with Trump in New York.
