US reveals 150 new places where Russia conducted "military training" of children from Ukraine

Children dismantle vending machines (Photo: resources of the occupiers)

Russia has taken thousands of Ukrainian children to more than 210 facilities for military training, drone assembling, and other forms of forced re-education. This is stated in a report by the Laboratory for Humanitarian Studies at the Yale School of Public Health.

According to the report, since the publication of a similar document in 2024, more than 150 new locations have been identified where Russia has transported forcibly deported Ukrainian children on the Russian dictator's planes. All data is based on information from open sources and satellite imagery.

Most of the identified sites are managed by the Russian government.

"This is the largest number of places where children were taken from Ukraine published to date. The actual number is likely higher, as the Laboratory is still investigating several locations and there may be additional locations that have not yet been identified," the document says .

According to Yale University, as of June 2025, Russia has forcibly removed 35,000 children from Ukraine. Ukraine estimates this number to be around 19,500.

The report says that the Kremlin is using a "potentially unprecedented large-scale system" of re-education, military training and boarding schools that can hold dozens of children for long periods of time.

"The good news is that we now fully understand the magnitude of the problem we are dealing with. The bad news is that solving this problem, bringing these children home, depends on absolute, universal global unity," Lab Director Nathaniel Raymond told Reuters.

According to Yale University, since 2022, Ukrainian children have been taken to locations scattered over 5,600 kilometers away, including cadet schools, military bases, medical facilities, religious sites, high schools and universities, orphanages, and, most often, camps and sanatoriums.

Military training, according to the report, was conducted in at least 39 locations, 34 of which were discovered for the first time. Children aged 8 to 18 were taken there to undergo "militarization programs": combat training, parade drills, assembly of drones and other equipment, and study of military history.

The children also participated in shooting and grenade-throwing competitions, tactical medicine and training, and learned to fly drones. In one case, according to Yale University, children from Donetsk region were "airborne training" at a military base. They were transported there by an airplane belonging to the "Russian Presidential Administration.".