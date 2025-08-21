This status will make doing business with Moscow "radioactive" for other countries, the American believes

Lindsey Graham (Photo: x.com/LindseyGrahamSC)

The United States may recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism if the country does not return abducted Ukrainian children. This was stated by US Senator Lindsey Graham

"As I said earlier this year, I intend to push for legislation that would designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law if it does not return the children," he said .

Granting Russia such status would make doing business with the country "radioactive" for other countries and businesses, said Senator.

According to Graham, the occupiers abducted more than 19,000 Ukrainian children during the full-scale war. According to the Ukrainian side, it is about 19,546 children, reports Fox News.

"Kidnapping children from their own country is a heinous and barbaric act," the American emphasized .

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak thanked the United States for its principled position.

"The return of our children is not a bargain. This is a condition for a just peace and the victory of humanity over terror," said he.