Intelligence cyberattack on Crimea. Documents confirming abduction of children from Ukraine found

Lists with thousands of names of abducted children and their addresses in the Russian Federation were found

Deportation of Ukrainians (Illustrative photo: resources of the occupiers)

Intelligence has obtained further evidence of Russian abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported to by in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Cyber experts obtained this information as part of a large-scale cyber operation against the servers of the so-called "government of Crimea". These resources contained documentation confirming the forced displacement of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

In particular, thousands of lists were found with the names and characteristics of the deported children who were left without guardianship. Documents with illegal decisions on the appointment of new Russian guardians to orphans, their addresses of residence and resettlement were also found.

Intelligence representative Andriy Yusov said that thousands of files "with invaluable information for justice" have already been handed over to law enforcement. They will be analyzed and attached to criminal proceedings.

"The information obtained will allow us to find and return the abducted children to their native land, as well as to punish those involved in this crime," he emphasized .

A document from the GUR

