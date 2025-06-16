Russians offered to exchange Ukrainian children for prisoners of war – Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Austria (Photo: OP)

The Russians offered to exchange Ukrainian children for their prisoners of war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a joint briefing with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen.

The Head of State mentioned the relevant initiative to return Ukrainian children deported by Russia. He emphasized that Ukraine does not exchange children, because they are not prisoners of war.

"And, to be honest, excuse me for using such a word, this is madness, which, by the way, the Russians offered. We give them military personnel, and they give us children," Zelensky said.

He added that the occupiers' proposal is beyond understanding and beyond the bounds of international law.

"This, in principle, is in their [Russian] spirit of life," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that this is why the children need to be returned, and this requires the art of diplomacy and bilateral relations between a person or a leader or a state with the Russians. The President emphasized that this is why Ukraine is involving so many countries in this process.

"So many enterprising people are needed who, little by little, whoever can, will return the thousands of children stolen by Russia. Will return them home, to their families, to their loved ones," said the head of state, thanking Austria for participating in the relevant initiative.

In December 2024, Zelensky said in an interview with CBN that it had been possible to confirm the abduction of 19,500 children by Russia.

In April 2025, Zelensky handed over to the leader of the South African Republic, Ramaphosa , a list of 400 Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia.

On June 2, Yermak stated that during the second round of negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to the Russians a list of illegally deported Ukrainian children who need to be returned.