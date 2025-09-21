Israel responds to the recognition of Palestinian independence

The Israeli side said that the declaration of Britain, Canada and Australia does not contribute to peace

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Israel criticized the decision of the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia to recognize the independence of the Palestinian state. The relevant post published Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said that Israel "categorically rejects" the unilateral declaration of recognition of Palestine, and that this document does not promote peace, but instead "further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future."

Read also Is the Palestinian state a political reality or a scenery for terrorists?

"Called by Hamas leaders "the fruits of the October 7 massacre" , the declaration not only rewards the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust by a terror organization that is calling and acting for the annihilation of Israel, but also solidifies the support Hamas enjoys," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

In its opinion, separating the issue of Palestinian statehood from the issue of ending the war is destructive, and such a step "goes against all logic of negotiation and reaching a compromise between two sides, and it will push the desired peace further away."

Israel also said that the Palestinian Authority "did not meet any of its requirements and obligations" and is "part of the problem and not part of the solution."

"In any case, Israel will not accept any detached and imaginary text that attempts to force it to accept indefensible borders. Political gestures aimed at a domestic voting audience only harm the Middle East and are not helpful. Instead, if the countries that signed this declaration truly wish to stabilize the region, they should focus on pressuring Hamas to release the hostages and to disarm immediately," the Foreign Ministry concluded.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that "a Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan".

The politician promised to respond to the recognition of Palestine after he returns from the United States, reports The Times of Israel.