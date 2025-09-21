UN Security Council to hold high-level discussion on Russia's war against Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation at the UN Security Council meeting in 2023 (Illustrative photo: JUSTIN LANE/EPA)

On Tuesday, September 23, the UN Security Council will hold a high-level meeting on the situation in Ukraine in connection with the Russian war. This was told by the secretariat of the institution, reports Ukrinform.

The event will be held as part of the UN General Assembly's High-Level Week and will be attended by heads of state and foreign ministers of the Security Council. The meeting is scheduled to begin in the afternoon.

It is expected that Ukraine will be represented at this Security Council by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the UN will be represented by the secretary general of the Organization António Guterres, media reports.

The next day, September 24, Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak at a session of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that this week he will have almost 20 meetings with the heads of different countries, and also announced the planning of talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump.