Ukraine requests participation in an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the arrival of Russian planes to Estonia

Tallinn's first-ever request to the Security Council shows "unprecedented scale of threats" from Russia to stability in Europe, Sybiha says

Ukraine wants to take part in an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened at the request of Estonia due to the violation of the country's airspace by Russian fighter jets on September 19. About wrote minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

"For the first time in 34 years, Estonia has requested an emergency UNSC meeting. This shows the unprecedented scale of threats posed by aggressive Russia to the stability of Europe," he said.

Sybiha said that Ukraine has asked South Korea, which holds the presidency of the Security Council, to participate in the meeting and present its position.

"We support friendly Estonia in calling for a strong and united response to Russia’s continued destabilization of international peace and security," the minister emphasized.

An urgent meeting of the UN Security Council is scheduled for September 22 at 17:00 Kyiv time, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

The head of the country's diplomatic agency, Margus Tsahkna, noted that the incident with the Russian fighter jets was part of a larger pattern of Russian behavior aimed at testing the resolve of Europe and NATO.