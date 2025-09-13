"We cannot risk escalation". After Poland attack, US calls on Moscow to restore diplomacy

Russia must "demonstrate its seriousness by taking immediate concrete steps to achieve peace," says US official at the UN

Dorothy Shea (Photo: SARAH YENESEL/EPA)

After the drone attack on Poland, the United States called on Russia to return to diplomacy, noting that the world "cannot risk" an escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine into a larger conflict. About this, during the meeting of UN Security Council, said ambassador Dorothy Shea, acting US permanent representative to the Organization.

"On September 10th, Russian military drones violated the airspace of Poland, a NATO member. The United States stands by our NATO Allies in the face of these alarming airspace violations. The United States is consulting with Poland and our other NATO Allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, and rest assured, we will defend every inch of NATO territory," the official said

According to her, the incident "does not help the extraordinary efforts" that Washington has made in recent weeks to help end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Shea noted that since the summit in Alaska between U.S. president Donald Trump and a dictator Vladimir Putin, Moscow intensified its bombing campaign against Ukraine, resulting in deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure.

"These actions, now with the addition of violating the airspace of a U.S. Ally – intentionally or otherwise – show immense disrespect for good-faith U.S. efforts to bring an end to this conflict," the diplomat said.

She noted that the United States calls on Russia to "renew – and live up to – its commitment to diplomacy by seeking an immediate end to hostilities through direct negotiations with Ukraine."

"Colleagues, the Russia-Ukraine war needs to end. We cannot risk it escalating into a broader conflict. Russia must demonstrate its seriousness by taking immediate, concrete steps toward peace," the official concluded.