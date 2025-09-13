"We cannot risk escalation". After Poland attack, US calls on Moscow to restore diplomacy
After the drone attack on Poland, the United States called on Russia to return to diplomacy, noting that the world "cannot risk" an escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine into a larger conflict. About this, during the meeting of UN Security Council, said ambassador Dorothy Shea, acting US permanent representative to the Organization.
"On September 10th, Russian military drones violated the airspace of Poland, a NATO member. The United States stands by our NATO Allies in the face of these alarming airspace violations. The United States is consulting with Poland and our other NATO Allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, and rest assured, we will defend every inch of NATO territory," the official said
According to her, the incident "does not help the extraordinary efforts" that Washington has made in recent weeks to help end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Shea noted that since the summit in Alaska between U.S. president Donald Trump and a dictator Vladimir Putin, Moscow intensified its bombing campaign against Ukraine, resulting in deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure.
"These actions, now with the addition of violating the airspace of a U.S. Ally – intentionally or otherwise – show immense disrespect for good-faith U.S. efforts to bring an end to this conflict," the diplomat said.
She noted that the United States calls on Russia to "renew – and live up to – its commitment to diplomacy by seeking an immediate end to hostilities through direct negotiations with Ukraine."
"Colleagues, the Russia-Ukraine war needs to end. We cannot risk it escalating into a broader conflict. Russia must demonstrate its seriousness by taking immediate, concrete steps toward peace," the official concluded.
- On September 11 US president Trump said that the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake".
- The next day, the the head of the US said that his patience with Russian dictator Putin "sort of running out and running out quickly", and reiterated the possibility of new sanctions and duties.
- NATO has announced the holding of operation Eastern Sentinel in response to airspace violations, including by Russian drones in Poland. Asked whether targets over the west of Ukraine would be shot down, the NATO supreme Allied commander Europe said that in this operation NATO focuses on the defense of its territory.
